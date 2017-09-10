Van Overbeek Retained by ESM for 2018 to Partner Derani

The line-up for the #22 Tequila Patron ESM machine has been finalised - Credit: Jake Galstad / LAT Images, Courtesy of IMSA

Tequila Patron ESM have extended the contract with Johannes van Overbeek to cover the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, with the veteran American set to partner Luis Felipe Derani in the #22 machine.

It will be the ninth season of collaboration between driver and team, and shared the Nissan Onroak DPi with Derani that went to victory lane in the recent race at Road America, the first win of the year for a P2 chassis.

“It’s hard to believe that next year will mark the ninth year that I’ve been with Tequila Patron ESM,” said van Overbeek. “Every year has had its challenges and its success, I’m sure next year will be no different.

“The team is as strong as it has ever been and I look forward to continuing my working relationship with the team and Pipo to deliver the results that are due Tequila Patron ESM and its partners.”

Van Overbeek helped ESM to victories back in 2016 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Twelve Hours of Sebring, and Scott Sharp, team owner of ESM, expects the partnership between the American and Derani to be a strong one next season.

“The entire ESM Patron team is thrilled to have Johannes back for next season,” said Sharp. “He was one of the first to join us when ESM was formed, and next year will be our ninth season together!

“Johannes sets the mark for how a true professional driver handles himself on and off the track and with his win a few weeks ago at Road America, he showed he is as fast as ever! I expect the pairing of him and Pipo to be very formidable.”