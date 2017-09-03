Vandoorne and Perez added to Grid Penalty List at Monza

Stoffel Vandoorne and Sergio Perez have been added to the grid penalty list for the Italian Grand Prix, meaning eight of the twenty drivers on the grid have dropped grid positions this weekend.

An MGU-K shaft issue on Vandoorne’s MCL32 during the top ten shootout cost him the chance of challenging for a position better than tenth, but with a limited amount of time, it was decided by Honda to fit a new Internal Combustion Engine, MGU-K, MGU-H and turbocharger, handing the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team racer a twenty-five place penalty.

Vandoorne, who was set to start eighth, will now drop to eighteenth, with only team-mate Fernando Alonso, who has a thirty-five place penalty, and Romain Grosjean behind him.

Sahara Force India F1 Team racer Perez has had a gearbox change overnight, and as a result he will drop out of the top ten himself, although with only a five-place penalty, he does not fall that far down the order compared to Vandoorne.

Kevin Magnussen will now start ninth for the Haas F1 Team ahead of the two Sauber F1 Team drivers in tenth and eleventh thanks to being penalty-free, despite Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein being well off the pace this weekend.