Verstappen Ready for ‘Physically Tough’ Malaysian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen believes the Malaysian Grand Prix will be the second consecutive race weekend that will be punishing on the driver and the pit crew, with conditions similar to that teams faced in the Singapore Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Red Bull Racing took a one-two finish at the Sepang International Circuit back in 2016, with Verstappen following team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to the chequered flag, although the two did enjoy a close side-by-side battle that the Australian ultimately came out on top of.

The Dutchman is looking for a strong result in Malaysia, particularly as his race in Singapore was over at the first corner after contact with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, and he would welcome a visit to the podium having only taken one across the opening fourteen races when, in the same time period, he has suffered seven retirements.

“Last year we had a one-two in Malaysia,” said Verstappen. “Daniel and I had a good wheel-to-wheel battle, we gave each other just enough room which provided some good action for the crowd and a great result for the team.

“Both Singapore and Malaysia are very hot and humid races, being one after the other means you can at least tailor your training for those conditions, but it will still be physically tough.

“It’s also challenging for the pit crew in their overalls, they get very hot and I’m sure they also lose a few kilos over the weekend!”