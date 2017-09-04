Verstappen would have been right there with Ricciardo – Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner was impressed by how well the squad performed at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza this weekend, at a track where they had expected a tough outing.

Despite both drivers receiving grid penalties for PU component changes ahead of the 2017 Italian Grand Prix, the pair were both able to finish in the points to make it a surprisingly successful weekend for the Milton Keynes based squad.

Daniel Ricciardo in particular had an amazing race, coming from sixteenth place on the grid to grab fourth position by the chequered flag, having very nearly chased down Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel for the final podium spot, and Horner believes the Australian fully deserves being voted driver of the day by fans.

“A fantastic drive by Daniel today.

“After an imperfect start he fought all the way through the race and had good pace, good strategy and made some fantastic overtaking moves to finish within four seconds of Sebastian, just out of a podium place and fully deserved Driver of the Day.”

Had it not been for his lap three contact with Williams Martini Racing driver Felipe Massa, the Brit also feels that Max Verstappen would have collected some strong points too.

Despite that set back however, Horner was happy with how both of his drivers fought their way back into contention today.

“Max was unlucky to get involved in a racing incident with Felipe (Massa) and as a result suffered a puncture. His pace was right there with Daniel’s today and it’s a shame that his race was compromised with that puncture on the third lap.

“Nonetheless he kept fighting and brought the car in the final points-scoring place.”