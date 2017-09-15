Vettel confident of better performance in Singapore

Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel is hoping for a more successful result in Singapore this weekend, than the one last time out in Monza, where Ferrari were expected to really take the fight to the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, but were sadly lacking.

The German is a fan of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and will do his utmost to get back to winning ways, at a track that should suit the SF70-H package. Although, gaining the upper hand in qualifying will be key here for Vettel, as it is not a track that is easy to pass on.

“Here, in theory we should go better [than at Monza]. We will see and our aim is obvious.

“There are still many races to go and plenty of time to score points. It’s not easy to overtake here, but I like this track.”

Although the German loves driving this track, the fact that is the longest and most challenging on the Formula 1 calendar, makes the Ferrari driver apprehensive ahead of the race weekend.

“In terms of duration, it’s the longest race of the season and while it’s one you look forward to all year, at the same time; you don’t want it to come, because you are aware of just how difficult it is. In any case, it’s a great place.”

Vettel currently sits three points adrift of Lewis Hamilton in the driver standings, and the Singapore Grand Prix is most likely his best opportunity of the season, to claw back that number one sport.