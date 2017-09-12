Vijay Mallya: “Both Cars Will Have Developments This Weekend”

Sahara Force India F1 Team Principal Vijay Mallya says development of the VJM10 is still ongoing to ensure fourth place, with new parts expected to be introduced at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Whilst most teams focus on their intentions for the 2018 cars, with the new halo cockpit protection introduced meaning chassis design will need to be re-designed. Mallay insist that their focus is still on their 2017 car and will continue to bring new parts that he believes will benefit the 2018 car.

“We haven’t eased off. Development of the VJM10 continues and will bring benefits for the 2018 car too. We are still bringing new parts to the track and both cars will have developments this weekend.”

Force India sit comfortably in fourth in the constructors standings after a strong result from Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez at the Italian Grand Prix capturing the team’s tenth double points finish of the season.

The Silverstone based team are now 58 points ahead of rivals Williams Martini Racing, who themselves had a strong weekend at Monza with Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa splitting the two Force India’s in the race.

Mallay says it feels good that the team is in fourth place with seven races to go and hopes the team can continue being consistent and take opportunities when they come.

“It feels pretty good for our team to be sitting in fourth place in the championship as we get ready for the Singapore Grand Prix. The strong showing in Monza brought us our tenth double points finish of the season, which is a tremendous effort by the entire team.” said Mallya.

“With seven races to go, the season is rushing by quickly and we just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing all year long. It’s about being consistent, picking up the points and taking our opportunities.”