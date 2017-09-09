MotoGP

Vinales Grabs Crucial Misano Pole Position

Maverick Vinales - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Maverick Vinales took his first pole position since Mugello in June after edging out his championship rivals in Q2 at Misano. The Spaniard saw off Andrea Dovizioso to take a crucial pole position while Marc Marquez was forced to settle for third after crashing on his final lap, setting the stage for a mouth-watering battle between the title protagonists.

Marquez had closed free practice as the fastest rider but the reigning champion was mired in traffic early in Q2, leaving the path clear for Vinales to clock the fastest time. The sole factory Yamaha rider was the first into the 1:32s but once Marquez had shaken off his pursuers, the Honda man soon jumped to the top of the timesheets with a 1:32.636.

The trio of factory Ducatis had made a quiet start but with five minutes remaining, Jorge Lorenzo joined his compatriots in the 1:32s to go third but Dovizioso found even more time on his final set of tyres, leaping all the way up to pole position despite running perilously close to exceeding track limits on the exit of the last corner.

Marquez however found himself way beyond the boundaries of the track at turn thirteen, losing the front end of his Honda and reaching the gravel trap while running at pole-position pace. Vinales made no such mistake though and a 1:32.439 would see him secure a fourth pole of 2017 despite another late improvement from Dovizioso.

Marquez held onto third ahead of Cal Crutchlow who demoted Lorenzo to fifth in the dying seconds. Johann Zarco pipped 2016 winner Dani Pedrosa to seventh with Danilo Petrucci and Aleix Espargaro rounding out the third row. The two Aspar Ducatis of Alvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham will line up tenth and twelfth after advancing from Q1 with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro between them on row four.

 

2017 Tribul Mastercard GP San Marino e Riviera di Rimini – Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
125. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:32.439Q2
24. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:32.601Q2
393. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:32.636Q2
435. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda1:32.768Q2
599. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:32.792Q2
65. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:32.885Q2
726. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:32.992Q2
89. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing1:32.997Q2
941. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:33.149Q2
1019. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team1:33.417Q2
1151. Michele PirroDucatiDucati Team1:33.491Q2
1217. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team1:34.374Q2
138. Hector BarberaDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:33.920Q1
1443. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:33.933Q1
1576. Loris BazDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:33.946Q1
1694. Jonas FolgerYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:33.987Q1
1744. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:34.080Q1
1853. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:34.095Q1
1945. Scott ReddingDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing1:34.132Q1
2042. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:34.138Q1
2129. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:34.148Q1
2238. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:34.507Q1
2322. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:35.659Q1

