Viñales set to take on Misano as lone Movistar Yamaha rider

Maverick Viñales will be the sole representative for the Movistar Yamaha team at the upcoming Gran Premio Tribul Mastercard di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, following the revelation that Valentino Rossi had broken his leg in a training accident in the run up to his home Grand Prix.

“We are very motivated after the podium at Silverstone,” said Viñales. “We‘re working in the right direction again. I’m starting to have the same feeling on my M1 that I had at the beginning of the season and that gives me a lot of calm and allows me to focus on continuing to get points in each race.

Last time out at the British Grand Prix, Viñales secured a hard fought second place finish to move in to third position in the championship, just thirteen points away from the top spot and four points away from second.

“It’s very positive that we were able to give a good performance in the test at the Misano track some weeks ago and we improved a lot of things on the set-up, so I will try as always to give my 100% to bring a new victory to Yamaha.

Team director Massimo Meregalli added, “After the test in Misano, almost three weeks ago, we had a really good race weekend at the Silverstone Circuit. Maverick is confident and he’s 100% focused, as always, on getting as many points as possible in this weekend’s race.

“As the championship standings are bunched up again, we’re really looking forward to this next round. The whole team loves Misano, not only because the track is amazing, but the atmosphere there is something special and the San Marino Grand Prix is also a second “home race” for the team.