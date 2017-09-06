Watkins Glen Runners-Up Spot Gives Dixon Momentum heading into Finale

Scott Dixon left Watkins Glen International in a much stronger position in the championship standings than he arrived after finishing second to Alexander Rossi on Sunday, meaning the New Zealander sits just three points off Josef Newgarden with just one race of the season remaining.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver had a few issues in his early pit stops, losing a few positions in both, but fought back superbly to pressurise Rossi until the chequered flag, with the two at the front by far the class of the field all afternoon long.

Sonoma Raceway now awaits Dixon, who can clinch a fifth Verizon IndyCar Series title in two weeks time, which would put him on his own in second in the all-time list behind the legend that is AJ Foyt.

“It was definitely an exciting day for the No. 9 NTT Data car,” said Dixon. “I locked up the tyres on the first stop and I don’t think we got any fuel. We had to save fuel on the next stint as a result and battled our way back.

“I think we passed a lot of cars today and it was fun to contend with (Alexander) Rossi there for the win. Big congrats to him and good to see Honda run strong at Watkins Glen.”