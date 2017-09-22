World Motor Sport Council Confirms New Formula 3 Category for 2019

Having consolidated Formula 4 and Formula 2 under the FIA umbrella the World Motor Sport Council have announced they are currently working on the creation of an FIA F3 International Championship for 2019.

The intention is to consolidate the FIA pyramid from Karting to Formula One.

As a result the current F3 European Championship will make way and although it has not been specified that the championship will run on the Formula One package it is widely expected to replace the GP3 Series.

The grid will be limited to 24 cars , comprising eight teams running three cars each.

Two races will take place each round with either nine or ten events taking place per season.

A completely new chassis will be introduced incorporating the highest level of safety features, with the WMSC inviting statements of interest from chassis manufacturers, engine suppliers, and promoters.

Testing will be ‘limited and regulated’.

In addition the WMSC agreed the launch of an intermediate single-seater category between Formula 4 and Formula 3 International to be sanctioned by the FIA as an International Series in a similar model to Formula 4.

This is open to multiple chassis and engines all of which have been homologated by the FIA.

In addition Yokohama will replace Pirelli as the tyre supplier for the iconic F3 Macau Grand Prix this November.

The FIA – which attaches the F3 World Cup title to the Macau GP – announced the deal this week, and each car will be allowed 14 slick tyres for the event.