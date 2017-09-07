Zachary Claman DeMelo set for IndyCar debut at Sonoma with RLLR

Zachary Claman DeMelo is set to make his Verizon IndyCar Series debut next weekend following an announcement from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing revealing they will be running a second car for the season-finale GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

The Canadian has been taking part in the Indy Lights series and has earned four podium finishes this season, including a win at Road America, and ending the season in fifth place in the championship.

“I’m thrilled to be driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for my IndyCar Series debut at the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma,” said Zachary Claman DeMelo.

“This opportunity marks an incredible moment for my career and for Canadian motorsport fans, as I’m getting that much closer to securing a full-time position with RLLR for next season. I want to extend a big thank you to my primary partner, Paysafe, for making a dream come true today and to Bobby Rahal for the incredible level of support he has provided towards getting me in the #16 Honda this season. It is an honor to drive for RLLR and I look forward to big things ahead.”

Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing added, “We’re pleased that Zach has chosen Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to make his series debut,” a

“Zach had a very good year in the Indy Lights Series and we think that he has the ability to perform well in the IndyCar Series. We closely watched his performance at the recent Indy car test at Road America where he was the quickest of the rookies testing and we are confident that he can do a good, solid job for both himself and the team at Sonoma.

“Our goals for Zach are that he has a good, consistent race and gains experience, which is so important, and hopefully takes that experience to use as a stepping stone for 2018.”

DeMelo has been racing since 2006 when he started karting, working his way up through the national and world championships. In 2015 he made his single seater debut in the Formula 3 MSV Cup before getting his first opportunity in the Indy Lights series with the 2015 defending champions Juncos Racing, before making the move to Carlin Motorsports in 2016.