Zendeli on Pole as Prema’s Fail to Make Top 10

Lirim Zendeli would take only his second ADAC Formula 4 pole position of the year at Hockenheim as the German looks to end the season as the highest ranked national driver. All eyes will be on the Prema Powerteam drivers though, with neither qualifying inside the top ten.

Pressure was on all the drivers ahead of the final qualifying of the year. With the championship down to three drivers, all eyes would be on Felipe Drugovich and the Prema duo of Marcus Armstrong and Juri Vips.

Drugovich had started the session as the man to beat, before Fabio Scherer pipped his time. As the drivers entered the second half of the session, Drugovich regained his dominance, spurred on by the initially poor laps of the Prema drivers.

Times were slow to drop, with Zendeli joining the fight for pole in the second half as he put together a solid lap. Despite a cancelled lap from the German for ignoring track limits, the BWT Mucke Motorsport driver still managed to grab pole with a 1min 40.556.

Drugovich though would be pleased with second on the grid. Knowing that Vips would start fourteenth and Armstrong’s off leaving him in twenty-first, the championship fight is still very much on the table.

Behind the front row, Jonathan Aberdein ensured it would be three different teams in the first three spaces, while Frederik Vesti will be hoping to end his season on a high after a solid fourth place.

The US Racing squad dominated the positions behind, with Nicklas Nielsen leading Kim-Luis Schramm and Fabio Scherer. All four of the teams cars have recently been excluded from the Lausitzring results and podiums would be vital for the quartet who all lost significant points as a result.

Rounding out the top ten for the final event of the year would be Michael Waldherr, Artem Petrov and Sophia Floersch who recorded her first F4 podium last week.