Esteban Ocon: “Sepang Is Such A Beautiful Track”

Sahara Force India‘s Esteban Ocon expects this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit to be tough due to the heat and humidity.

Formula 1 will visit Kuala Lumpar for the last time this weekend as Malaysia will drop off the calendar after 2017.

Ocon managed to hold off Williams Martini Racing‘s Felipe Massa at the Singapore Grand Prix last time out to salvage a point, continuing Force India’s consistency for fourth place in the constructors championship.

The French driver, who will make his second appearance at Sepang this weekend, says he will miss the circuit when it drops from the calendar and that he describes the 5.5 Kilometre circuit as “beautiful”.

“It’s sad we will be racing here for the last time because it’s such a cool track. I am going to miss it.” said Ocon.

“Sepang is such a beautiful track. I really love it. I enjoy chicanes and there are quite a few in Malaysia, with some nice combinations of fast and medium-speed corners.”

The track provides the drivers with low, medium and high speed corners as well as long straight, giving the drivers a variety in their fifty six lap tour of the track.

Malaysia is often known for it’s unpredictability with the weather as both rain and sun can occur at any given moment. Thunderstorms often appear around the areas of Sepang and can cause chaos with the heavy rain and can dry up thanks to the hot temperatures.

“When you have a good car in qualifying, you can just feel the grip; it’s very enjoyable. On the other hand, it’s a very tough race because of the heat and humidity.”

“The rain can play a big part – at least I am told! Last year everyone kept telling me that, but it was just mega sunny and warm all weekend.”

Heading into this weekend, Ocon has confirmed that he will remain a Force India driver alongside team-mate Sergio Perez for the 2018 season.