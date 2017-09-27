Nico Hulkenberg: “It’s One Of The Hottest Grands Prix Of The Year”

Renault Sport F1 Team‘s Nico Hulkenberg says he is ready for one of the hottest races of the year for this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

The German lost out on grabbing points last time out at Singapore due to technical car failures which resulted in him retiring. Hulkenberg was in contention for a podium spot during the wet stage of the race before issues with his R.S.17 occurred.

Reflecting on the retirement at Singapore, Hulkenberg says it was hard to take in having not finished the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

“Sunday was tough to take and left me feeling disappointed. We lost a good result, and it was a case of not having a good enough reliability; that’s the way this sport goes sometimes.” said Hulkenberg.

“We lost our fourth position which is a pity especially after all the hard work from the whole team. It would have been a nice bunch of points but that’s racing and it happens!”

Looking forward ahead of this weekend’s race at Sepang, the drivers will have to tackle for one last time the heat and humidity of Malaysia. Often regarded as one of the hottest races of the year, drivers will have to face low, medium and high speed corners for a fifty six lap race.

Hulkenberg says the drivers are tested to the limit due to the hot conditions, but enjoys coming to the country when the sport arrives for the race.

“It’s one of the hottest Grands Prix of the year and we are tested and pushed to the limits. We have to drink a lot of fluids because we lose so much during the race.”

“The track is challenging with lots of high speed corners and fast combinations. I enjoy going to Malaysia.”

In regarding to the track layout, Hulkenberg says that it’s important to find a good rhythm around the 5.5 Kilometre circuit in order to put in a decent lap, with this years cars expecting to be quicker around the corners meaning some corners will be quicker than usual.

“Rhythm is important around Sepang and it’s a nice feeling when it goes right.”

“This year’s cars will mean some of these bends will be very, very quick. It’s always hard to find the right balance and tyre degradation is usually quite high.”