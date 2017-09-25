PSRX Volkswagen Team Sweden Confirm Lineup for Germany

PSRX Volkswagen Team Sweden clinched the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Teams Championship last time out in Latvia, however driver Petter Solberg was injured during the Semi-Finals.

After the incident, the team confirmed that Solberg had suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a bruised lung. Despite this, the Norwegian driver has targeted a comeback at the 2017 World RX of Germany this weekend.

However, as he is due to undergo surgery on his collarbone today, Solberg has stepped down as a nominated points scoring driver for the penultimate round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Because of this, the teams two nominated points scoring drivers will be 2017 FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson and German Rally driver Dieter Depping who is making his World RX debut.

PSRX Volkswagen Sweden Team Principal Pernilla Solberg explains further.

“The decision to move Dieter up to become one of our team’s two permanent drivers in the World RX Teams’ Championship in Germany is first and foremost to make sure we are following FIA entry regulations,” explained Solberg.



“This solution was Petter’s own wish. He will try to make his own drive in Germany, but right now there are no guarantees he will make it.”

With Depping making his debut at his home round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship, he explains how grateful he is for this chance to compete against the best in World RX.

“Luckily, Petter and Johan have given me the full support of their experience in Rallycross and some very useful tips in areas like race strategy and the start procedure,” explained Depping.

“My big thanks goes to Petter Solberg and his whole team, who are taking me and my Polo under their wing for this competition. Of course my expectations are down to earth, but hopefully I can be good for some good surprises.”