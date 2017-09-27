Renault’s Nick Chester: “We Should Be The Fourth Quickest Car Again”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Chassis Technical Director Nick Chester believes that Renault should be the fourth fastest car ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Last time out in Singapore saw the team grab a sixth place finish thanks to Jolyon Palmer‘s drive around the Marina Bay Street Circuit to get his first points of the season. Nico Hulkenberg was in contention for a podium finish but technical issues with his Renault R.S.17 meant he was forced to retire early.

Palmer’s points helped Renault overtake rivals Haas F1 Team as they continue to push for their season target of fifth place.

Ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, Chester believes that Renault can cope well with the characteristics of the Sepang International Circuit and push to be the fourth best car this weekend.

“We ought to go quite well in Malaysia with the mixture of low, medium and high speed corners. We should be the fourth quickest car again.” said Chester.

“The car has good pace and it looked strong in the wet in Singapore. The wet running we had in Singapore is useful information for us, given Malaysia is known to throw up a few surprises with its changeable climate. Overall the car is working reasonably well at this stage in the season.”

Renault are continuing development with the R.S.17 as new upgrades including new rear bodywork are planned to be introduced this weekend to help push for that fifth place spot in the championship. The Enstone based team are seventeen points away from current fifth place holders’ Williams Martini Racing.

“A few things for Malaysia are on the way including some tighter rear bodywork which is the main development.”

” This will combine with some set-up progress we’ve been making, in particular over the past few races.”