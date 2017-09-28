Sacha Fenestraz: “We have put ourselves in an amazing position”

Sacha Fenestraz took a major step towards the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 title with two victories and a third place across the three races at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, with the battle now between him and Will Palmer heading into the season finale next month.

The Josef Kaufmann Racing driver took pole position for all three races, and although race one was a three-lap affair held completely behind the safety car thanks to fog, he was in great form across the other two races in the Ardennes Forest.

Fenestraz admitted it was lucky that the first race was held solely behind the safety car, as he suffered a broken exhaust early on, and although only half points were awarded in that opener, he further extended his advantage in the championship.

“I was pretty lucky in the first race as I had a broken exhaust and would have had a real problem if the race wasn’t cancelled!” said Fenestraz.

“But I was really pleased with my driving in the last race as I did what was needed so they couldn’t catch me on the straight.”

He may have lost out to Gabriel Aubry and Max Defourny in race two, the former on the opening lap down the Kemmel Straight and the latter at the same part of the circuit late in the race as Fenestraz attempted to reclaim the lead, but his performance in race three was sublime, breaking the slipstream at both the start and the restart following a safety car intervention.

“It was a really great weekend,” admitted Fenestraz. “It was pretty awesome to get the record of the first driver to get three poles in a single meeting.

“To then get the wins when it’s such a difficult track to take the win from pole, was even better. We came here aiming to keep the lead with the same amount of points, but we extended our lead even more, which is pleasing.

“Of course we are nearer the title, but we are taking nothing for granted. It all goes down to Barcelona and we will keep working hard to be ready when we get there.

“We have a few weeks now until Barcelona. We have put ourselves in an amazing position, but anything can happen, so I will be focusing on getting as many points as I can and hopefully it will be enough.”