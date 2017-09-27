Sepang Always A Good Track For Overtaking – Vijay Mallya:

Sahara Force India Formula 1 team principal Vijay Mallya predicts the Sepang International Circuit to not be their strongest circuit, but expects to still be competitive.

Force India arrive from Singapore having secured eleven points thanks to Sergio Perez‘s fifth place and Esteban Ocon‘s tenth place. The Silverstone based team continue their consistent point scoring that sits them fourth in the constructors championship.

Mallay feels satisfied to grab eleven points despite the team tackling a difficult weekend for both drivers.

“Leaving Singapore with 11 points to help consolidate our fourth place in the championship was a very satisfactory outcome from a tricky weekend. It reminds us that even after a tough qualifying session, there is always plenty to fight for on Sunday. “ said Mallya.

“We also took a lot of positives from the pace of the VJM10 during the race and it’s clear that we have the potential for some more strong performances in the final six events.”

Formula 1 visits Sepang for the one last time as the Malaysian Grand Prix will discontinue after 2017. Mallay says that he would like to see the team sign off Malaysia with points with new upgrades expected on the car this weekend, but the team principal doesn’t expect the task to be easy.

“This weekend is the last visit to Sepang for the foreseeable future and hopefully we can sign-off with some points. It probably won’t be our strongest circuit of the year, but we should be competitive, especially with the updates we continue to bring to the car.”

“The drivers enjoy the quick corners and it’s always been a good track for overtaking and competitive racing. It’s sad to say goodbye to a circuit, but Malaysia can be proud of the events it has staged during the last 19 years and Formula One has always been given an extremely warm welcome by the fans.”

Force India also confirmed during the week that both Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon will remain at the team alongside Perez for the 2018 Formula 1 Season. Despite the clashes the drivers occurred during the season, Mallya is happy to have both drivers signed on for next season.

“We head to Sepang having recently confirmed Sergio will remain with the team alongside Esteban in 2018. I’m extremely happy with the job both drivers are doing and delighted that we have stability with our line-up.”

“Getting this all finalised relatively early in the year is always helpful. We can simply focus on maximising the final six races and plan effectively for next year.”