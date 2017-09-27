Sergio Perez: “Malaysia Is A Place That Means A Lot To Me”

Sergio Perez says he feels sad that the Malaysian Grand Prix will be dropped from the Formula 1 calendar after this weekend’s race.

The Mexican enters this weekend after capturing an impressive fifth place at the Singapore Grand Prix with team-mate Esteban Ocon finishing tenth, despite having both Sahara Force India drivers qualified outside of the top ten.

Perez has also confirmed heading into this weekend that he’ll remain at the team for another season alongside Ocon after both drivers scoring impressive results over the year.

Looking forward to this weekend’s race at the Sepang International Circuit, Perez says the Malaysian Grand Prix is a special race due to the challenge it provides in terms of heat and the characteristics of the 5.5 Kilometre circuit.

“Every year, Malaysia has been a special race because of the heat and the characteristics of the track.” said Perez.

“I’ll be really sad to see Sepang disappear from the calendar. I hope to see all the Malaysian fans at some other race and I hope they keep following us online.”

Perez’s history at Sepang is filled with memories with the Mexican scoring a career best of second place at the 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix with the Sauber F1 Team, his first F1 podium of his career.

Five years on from that impressive drive where he challenge Fernando Alonso for the win, Perez says it makes the place mean a lot to him.

“Malaysia is a place that means a lot to me. It’s where I got my first ever podium in Formula One, in 2012.”

“After Singapore, it’s another very hot race. I think last year’s was the hottest race I’ve ever experienced during my whole career, so I expect to sweat a lot on Sunday!”

The weather around Sepang is unpredictable with often thunderstorms appearing out of no-where and soaking the track in an instant. With also the very hot temperature, Sepang is located less than 350 kilometres away from the equator, producing tropical weather over the course of the race weekend.

“The weather is so unpredictable, you can have a big storm all of a sudden and then it can dry up again in five minutes, because it’s so warm and humid.”