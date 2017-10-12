Artem Markelov: “I have given myself a chance of finishing series runner-up”

Artem Markelov kept himself in contention for second place in the FIA Formula 2 Championship after a fifth place finish on Saturday followed by a fourth win of the season at the Circuito de Jerez on Sunday.

The Russian Time driver started the weekend with a fifth place finish during Saturday’s Feature race, with Markelov recovering from a bad opening lap to recover ground towards the end, with his tyre management much better than most of the rest of the field.

“As well as the wheelspin I got pushed wide at Turns 1 and 2 on the opening lap,” said Markelov. “It cost me more time when the car stalled in the pits and had to be restarted.

“I‘d lost ground but when the Safety Car came out with five laps to go, the gaps were closed up. I had looked after my tyres and I was quicker than everyone else on Primes, and was able to finish where I started.”

Markelov bided his time in the Sprint race, shadowing Nicholas Latifi and Alex Palou in third position until passing both in the space of one lap to take the lead, with his pace thereafter much better than those chasing him, meaning he ended up almost twelve seconds to the good when the chequered flag fell.

“I’m really happy with the win!” said Markelov. “We knew we had to make the tyres last and early on I was being careful through the quick corners where they are under most load.

“When I could see Palou and Latifi starting to struggle I was still in good shape and was able to make decisive moves. With just Abu Dhabi remaining I have given myself a chance of finishing series runner-up.”