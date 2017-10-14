Moto3

Bulega on Motegi Pole as Mir Struggles

200 Views
Nicolo Bulega - Photo Credit: Sky Racing Team VR46

Nicolo Bulega took his first pole position since Jerez 2016 in wet conditions at Motegi as Joan Mir’s hopes of clinching the world championship in Japan took a blow in qualifying. The Spaniard will be crowned champion with a top-two finish tomorrow but the Leopard rider struggled for confidence in the rain, leaving him 20th on the grid.

With the inclement weather acting as a real leveller, a number of Mahindra riders showed promising performance with Albert Arenas setting the pace early on, only to crash in the final fifteen minutes and plummet down the order. Once the Aspar rider fell out of the reckoning, the CIP team-mates Marco Bezzecchi and Manuel Pagliani began to fly the Mahindra flag, both threatening the front row of the grid.

Ten minutes from time, Bulega removed any doubt over the identity of the polesitter by setting a 2:10.237, the first of four pole position laps in this final run. The Sky VR46 rider looked to have peaked with a 2:09.688 four minutes from the end, especially when he skated straight into the turn one gravel trap, but the Italian would improve in the dying seconds to a 2:09.320, a lap that would prove crucial when compatriot Niccolo Antonelli grabbed second, setting a 2:09.592.

Aron Canet rose to third on his last lap, denying Bezzecchi a first-ever front row start, with Enea Bastianini and Romano Fenati making up an all-Italian second row. Jorge Martin lines up seventh ahead of Gabriel Rodrigo and the second CIP Mahindra of Pagliani while Mir’s misery was completed when late improvements relegated him to fourteenth, which will soon become 20th when his Aragon grid penalty is applied.

 

Moto3 Motul Grand Prix of Japan: Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
18. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR462:09.320
223. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo2:09.592
344. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,02:09.708
412. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP2:09.797
533. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,02:09.846
65. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers2:09.881
788. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto32:10.152
819. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team2:10.227
996. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP2:10.305
1016. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR462:10.320
1164. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo2:10.383
1241. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia2:10.385
137. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team2:10.538
1436. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing2:10.580
1524. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse2:10.737
1611. Livio LoiHondaLeopard Racing2:10.877
1721. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto32:10.888
1817. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team2:10.925
1958. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team2:10.968
2084. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint2:11.012
2165. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing2:11.097
2242. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate2:11.125
2395. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers2:11.262
2471. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team2:11.298
2540. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate2:11.349
2675. Albert ArenasMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar2:11.361
2748. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar2:11.400
2827. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia2:11.999
294. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint2:12.735
3014. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse2:12.925
3170. Tom ToparisKTMCube Racing2:16.493

Related Posts