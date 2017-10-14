British Superbike

Byrne closes the gap with a win at Brands Hatch

Photo: Be Wiser Ducati

Shane Byrne took victory in race one of three of the Brands Hatch championship decider, and closed in on Leon Haslam at the top of the overall standings.

Byrne got a bad start off the line which pushed him back to sixth, but he had worked his way up two places to fourth just mid-way through lap one. By lap two, he was hanging on the back of Haslam as Christian Iddon took the lead from Josh Brookes.

Just one lap later and the red flag came out as Dan Linfoot‘s Fireblade SP2 leaked oil across the track, which collected not only Linfoot himself, but also Jake Dixon, Sylvain Guintoli, Michael Rutter and Martin Jessopp. All riders escaped unscathed, but could not make the restart.

Byrne had a much more positive start the second time around, but it was Iddon who once again led the way from Haslam and Byrne. Once the Ducati had managed to move past his closest rival Haslam, he set his sights on the Tyco BMW in front, and soon took the lead with Iddon closely on his tail. Behind them, Josh Brookes was making his way through the pack and managed to break away from the battle for fourth that ensued behind him.

Byrne sailed to victory ahead of Iddon and Brookes, as Haslam settled for fourth after a hard fought battle with James Ellison.

MCE British Superbike Race One, Brands Hatch

1Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati22:53.013
2Christian IddonTyco BMW+1.799
3Josh BrookesAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+2.196
4Leon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki+8.724
5James EllisonMcAMS Yamaha+8.785
6Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing+8.994
7Peter HickmanSmiths Racing BMW+14.568
8Lee JacksonSmiths Racing BMW +17.260
9Bradley RayBuildbase Suzuki+17.305
10Richard CooperBennetts Suzuki+17.587
11Tommy BridewellTeam WD-40 Kawasaki+23.463
12Luke MosseyJG Speedfit Kawasaki+23.557
13Jakub SmrzLloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW+23.669
14James WestmorelandGearlink Kawasaki+41.384
15Kyle RydeQuattro Plant FS-3 Racing Kawasaki+49.598
16Dean HarrisonSilicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki+49.642
17Shaun WinfieldAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+1:13.699
-NotClassified-
DNFGlenn IrwinBe Wiser Ducati7 laps
DNFAaron ZanottiPlatform Hire Yamaha12 laps
DNFMichael LavertyMcAMS Yamaha13 laps
Fastest lap: Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha - 1:25.225 (lap 9)

