Byrne closes the gap with a win at Brands Hatch

Shane Byrne took victory in race one of three of the Brands Hatch championship decider, and closed in on Leon Haslam at the top of the overall standings.

Byrne got a bad start off the line which pushed him back to sixth, but he had worked his way up two places to fourth just mid-way through lap one. By lap two, he was hanging on the back of Haslam as Christian Iddon took the lead from Josh Brookes.

Just one lap later and the red flag came out as Dan Linfoot‘s Fireblade SP2 leaked oil across the track, which collected not only Linfoot himself, but also Jake Dixon, Sylvain Guintoli, Michael Rutter and Martin Jessopp. All riders escaped unscathed, but could not make the restart.

Byrne had a much more positive start the second time around, but it was Iddon who once again led the way from Haslam and Byrne. Once the Ducati had managed to move past his closest rival Haslam, he set his sights on the Tyco BMW in front, and soon took the lead with Iddon closely on his tail. Behind them, Josh Brookes was making his way through the pack and managed to break away from the battle for fourth that ensued behind him.

Byrne sailed to victory ahead of Iddon and Brookes, as Haslam settled for fourth after a hard fought battle with James Ellison.

MCE British Superbike Race One, Brands Hatch

1 Shane Byrne Be Wiser Ducati 22:53.013 2 Christian Iddon Tyco BMW +1.799 3 Josh Brookes Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha +2.196 4 Leon Haslam JG Speedfit Kawasaki +8.724 5 James Ellison McAMS Yamaha +8.785 6 Jason O'Halloran Honda Racing +8.994 7 Peter Hickman Smiths Racing BMW +14.568 8 Lee Jackson Smiths Racing BMW +17.260 9 Bradley Ray Buildbase Suzuki +17.305 10 Richard Cooper Bennetts Suzuki +17.587 11 Tommy Bridewell Team WD-40 Kawasaki +23.463 12 Luke Mossey JG Speedfit Kawasaki +23.557 13 Jakub Smrz Lloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW +23.669 14 James Westmoreland Gearlink Kawasaki +41.384 15 Kyle Ryde Quattro Plant FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +49.598 16 Dean Harrison Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki +49.642 17 Shaun Winfield Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha +1:13.699 - Not Classified - DNF Glenn Irwin Be Wiser Ducati 7 laps DNF Aaron Zanotti Platform Hire Yamaha 12 laps DNF Michael Laverty McAMS Yamaha 13 laps

Fastest lap: Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha - 1:25.225 (lap 9)