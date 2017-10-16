Carlos Sainz Jr.: “We have some hard work ahead of us”

Carlos Sainz Jr. says he looks forward into starting a new chapter in his Formula 1 Career with Renault Sport Formula 1 Team ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Renault’s latest recruit joins the Enstone based team early, replacing Jolyon Palmer who left the team by mutual agreement last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Palmer’s departure allowed the Spaniard to join Renault early, having agreed a year-loan deal to leave Scuderia Toro Rosso and race with the French manufacture for the 2018 season.

“I’m very excited to joining the team and I hope to hit the ground running.” said Sainz Jr.

“We have some hard work ahead of us going into Austin with lots of things to learn and many people to meet.”

“I’m going to give everything to be on the pace as soon as possible even though I know it can take a bit of time to adapt, but I’m confident we can do it.”

With leaving Toro Rosso and joining Renault, Sainz Jr. says that his arrival will provide multiple challenges with four races to go.

“It’s key to have this immediate taste with Renault and get to know the people and the car.”

“It’s a big challenge, but it motivates me. We have this last push for the season and I have to find where the limit of the car is, get used to the steering wheel, things like that. That’s the procedure and I will embrace the challenge”

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Sainz Jr. says he looks forwards to tackling the Circuit of the Americas as the Spaniard admits it’s one of his favourite tracks.

“It’s one of my favourite tracks and I had one of my best races in Formula 1 there last year, finishing sixth.”

“I can go there with confidence as I know how to go fast in Austin. I just need that adaptation to the car and the engineers”

“The first sector is special, it’s one of these modern tracks which is well designed, very fast with quick changes of

direction and high G-forces. I love these sort of tracks and it’s a good opportunity for me to test the limit of the R.S.17.”