Christian Horner: “This circuit presents challenges”

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner says they’ll take some confidence going into the race with both drivers lining up on the second row.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen qualified in fourth and fifth respectfully but due to penalties applied for Mercedes AMG Petronas‘ Valtteri Bottas, who qualified second, will push the Red Bull pairing on the second row on the grid.

Horner say that both of his drivers had pretty straight forward qualifying sessions with different set-ups set on the two cars.

“A pretty straightforward Qualifying for our guys today. Daniel and Max delivered two very clean laps, trying slightly different set-ups going into the race.” said Horner.

“With the penalties for Bottas and Raikkonen this results in them lining up in third and fourth on the grid for tomorrow’s grand prix.”

Red Bull have been lacking pace down the main straights due the downforce levels the team have been running over the weekend, but Horner believes that despite this issue, they can still be competitive for tomorrow’s race.

“This circuit presents challenges to our car comparative to some of our competitors, particularly in Qualifying but we will take some confidence going into tomorrow’s race that we can be competitive.”