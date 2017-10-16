Cyril Abiteboul: “The US Grand Prix Is An Important Race For Us”

Renault Sport Racing Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul says the United States Grand Prix is an important race for the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team.

Last time out in the Japanese Grand Prix, Renault dropped down to eighth in the constructors standings thanks to a back-to-back races without scoring points and rival’s Haas F1 Team grabbing a double points finish.

Renault will welcome the services of Carlos Sainz Jr. early after both the team and Jolyon Palmer confirm they’ll be parting ways early, allowing the Spaniard to leave Scuderia Toro Rosso join his new team in preparation for the 2018 season.

Abiteboul says he thanks Palmer for his efforts with the Enstone based team over the last three years.

“I want to start by mentioning Carlos’ arrival to the team. We would like to thank Jolyon for his efforts with the Renault Sport team over the last two seasons.” said Abiteboul.

“He has worked extremely hard to help the team and we have always appreciated his professionalism and loyalty. We wish him the very best for his future.”

With the arrival of the Sainz Jr., Abiteboul says it gives Renault an advantage regarding 2018 season preparations with both Sainz Jr. and Nico Hülkenberg now in the team.

“We welcome Carlos to the team ready for the US Grand Prix and we are looking forward to working with him. His arrival is important for the remainder of this season, and also for our 2018 season preparations.”

“It gives us an advantage to use these final four races with Carlos in the car as a transitional period and get him up to speed with the car and the team.”

Looking forward to the United States Grand Prix, Renault aim to bounce back with a points finish after two races without points due to reliability related issues, with fifth place in the constructors’ standings still a goal for Renault with four races to go.

“The US Grand Prix is an important race for us, as we remain in the fight for fifth place in the Constructors’ standings.”

“We are hugely disappointed to go back to-back races without scoring a point, which has benefitted our rival teams”

“We are missing out on points due to reliability and it’s essential that we have an error free weekend in Austin. We must not let anything go and we head into the final four races with a different dynamic. The car will benefit from upgrades and it’s therefore essential we score points.”