Daniel Ricciardo: “I Have Always Loved Suzuka Circuit”

Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, stating the Suzuka International Racing Course is a tough, but a proper racer’s track.

The Australian claimed a 3rd place finish at last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, with Red Bull taking advantage of Scuderia Ferrari‘s misfortunes and Mercedes AMG Petronas‘ lack of performance, with team-mate Max Verstappen tasting victory during his 20th birthday weekend.

Ricciardo says he looks forward into tackling the Suzuka track, especially sector 1 where the infamous S Curves are often a thrilling challenge for the driver’s to handle.

“I have always loved Suzuka circuit, it’s tough for a driver and a proper racer’s track.” said Ricciardo.

“The whole first sector is great fun and there is so much time to be gained there with the right set-up. Saying that, I think the last chicane is the most difficult corner on the track because you have to brake from such high speeds and really attack the car on the kerbs.”

The Red Bull driver has never stood on the podium here in Japan, with only his best result coming in fourth place during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

The fans from Japan are often describe as very passionate, often turning up the Grand Prix in unique costumes that you don’t see anywhere else. Ricciardo describes the fans in Japan as “pretty special”.

“I can’t talk about Japan without mentioning the fans, we always get awesome gifts and you can see them in the grandstands dressed up in fully branded race suits and helmets which is pretty special to see.”