Daniil Kvyat “will not return again” – Helmut Marko

Russian Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat won’t be returning to Scuderia Toro Rosso, according to Red Bull’s Helmut Marko.

The Russian made a one-off return last weekend at the United States Grand Prix, filling in for Pierre Gasly who was absent due to Honda wanting the French driver to race in the Super Formula title finale at Suzuka International Racing Course.

The Ufa born driver has been in F1 since 2014 after been promoted by winning the 2013 GP3 Series. He was promoted to Red Bull Racing a year in after Sebastian Vettel decided to make his moved to Scuderia Ferrari.

During his time at Red Bull, the Russian scored two podiums and beaten then team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in the 2015 Formula 1 Drivers Championship. He earned the nickname “The Torpedo” following an incident with Vettel at the 2016 Chinese Grand Prix.

Kvyat has struggled since his demotion from Red Bull back in May 2016, failing to finish inside the top 8 ever since, scoring on five occasions since and currently lies nineteenth in the Drivers’ championship with five points.

Despite the Russian’s decent performance at Austin, Texas, it wasn’t enough to earn him a return to the end of the season with Helmut Marko speaking to Germany’s Auto Bild saying that the Russian won’t be returning to the team as he believes Kvyat won’t be able to turn around his performance in the long term.

“Kvyat will not return again,” said Marko. “We do not believe he can make the turnaround in the long term.”

Marko also confirmed that the Italian team will run with Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley for the three remaining races of the 2017 season, but didn’t confirm whether the pair will be with the team for next season.

“Gasly and Hartley will finish the season. Then we’ll see what happens.” he added.