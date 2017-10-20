David and Goliath Battle For Retro Rallycross Title at British RX finale

During a season that’s seen an increased entry in its ranks, the 2017 Retro Rallycross Championship will be decided at the final round, which takes place at Croft in Yorkshire this weekend alongside the 2017 Toyo Tyres MSA British Rallycross Championship.

We are truly in for a Retro David vs Goliath battle to see who will win the John Button Memorial Trophy as 2016 Champion Ray Morgan goes head to head in his ex Martin Schanche Ford Escort with Lance Foster in his Austin Mini Clubman with Foster leading the series overall.

Further adding to the exciting finale, there is a high quality field entered for both the final round of the year and also the MSA British Rallycross Grand Prix, where all of the driver will battle it out to see who will win the Martin Schanche Trophy race on Sunday.

For Foster, he’s happy enjoying racing against fellow competitors this weekend as he goes for his first title Retro RX title.

“In 25 years of competing in motorsport have I never raced with so many great people who I can genuinely call friends,” said Foster.

“The season so far has been a rollercoaster ride and I am looking forward to the weekend at Croft with much hope that I can lift the big trophy out of Ray’s hands for the first time since its introduction.”

For Morgan, who won the inaugural Retro Rallycross Championship in 2016, during its first year as an Official Championship, his enjoyment has come from fending off the various drivers who have joined in 2017 in quality and iconic Retro Rallycross machinery.

“It’s been a fantastic year with some ups and downs but for the most part I have very much enjoyed taking on those who are threatening to take my crown,” admitted Morgan.

Both Morgan and Foster will also have to contend with the likes of Terry Maynard and Neil Maynard in a pair of Triumph TR8s as well as Barry Stewart in his Porsche 911 whilst trying to compete against each other for the title.

Retro Rallycross Promoter Shirley Gibson is enthralled ahead of the season finale on Saturday and the Martin Schanche Trophy race on Sunday.

“It’s been a great year, one of celebration as rallycross celebrated 50 years since the first ever event and it’s too close to call at the top. I’m looking forward to seeing who will become the eventual Retro Rallycross overall winner,” said Gibson.

“Joining the Rallycross Grand Prix for the Martin Schanche Trophy race is just as exciting and we are all looking forward to seeing who will get their name engraved as the first winner on our fabulous new award.”