Despite potential, things did not go to plan – Maurizio Arrivabene

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene says once again Ferrari showed great potential, only for it to be ruined by another failure on one of the cars during the Japanese Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel retired due to a spark plug issue after starting on the front-row. His second retirement in three races cost him valuable points in the championship to rival Lewis Hamilton, who won the race at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

Kimi Raikkonen had a quite race finishing in fifth place after starting in tenth place following a gearbox penalty which forced him to start the race in tenth.

Arrivabene said that the team spotted an issue before the beginning of the race and tried to fix the issue, but couldn’t do anything to stop Vettel from retiring.

“Once again, despite our car clearly having great potential, things did not go to plan.” said Arrivabene.

“The problem that stopped Seb was down to a broken spark plug. We spotted that something was not right on the lap to the grid and we tried our best to fix the problem.”

“Seb got a great start, but shortly afterwards we had to call him back to the garage prior to retiring the car. Kimi’s race was compromised by his less than ideal start position, which came about because of the penalty he had to take for a change of gearbox following his accident in P3. From there, he was able to move up the order as far as fifth place”

The Ferrari boss states that the team aim to tackle the last four races with effort and determination. With Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team looking to clinch the Constructors’ championship in the next race at the United States Grand Prix.

“As I’ve said before, we know that the car, the drivers and the team are all on the pace. “

“That is why we will tackle the coming races with great effort and even more determination. Right up to the last corner of the last Grand Prix.”