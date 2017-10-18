Esteban Ocon: “Austin is a satisfying track to drive“

Sahara Force India F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon is looking forward to a strong race weekend in Austin, and continuing the Silverstone based squads good run of form of late at the United States Grand Prix.

The Frenchman believes the team have maximised their potential at every race, and sees no reason why things will be any different in Austin.

“I was really pleased with our performance in Suzuka. It feels as though we’ve taken a big step forward recently and I believe we will be strong in all of the remaining races.”

Ocon is a fan of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track because of its layout, which incorporates sections from other tracks around the world, all under one roof so to speak.

“Austin is a satisfying track to drive because there are so many different types of corner. The high-speed section is similar to Silverstone; there are long straights like Monza, and there is the tight and twisty section at the end of the lap.”

Turn 1 in particular is a favourite section of the Frenchman, as it is uphill and offers the chance to make a passing manoeuvre, at a circuit where there are few other opportunities to do so.

“The unusual turn one is also a special feature of the lap. Because it’s uphill, you can brake really late and there are a few different lines you can take through the corner.

“It’s not easy to overtake, but turn one can give you a decent opportunity.”