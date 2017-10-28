Esteban Ocon: “The feeling I have is not perfect yet”

Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Esteban Ocon says it was crucial to get as much running as possible in Free Practice 2 for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The Frenchman gave his to the team’s development driver Alfonso Celis Jr. during Free Practice 1, but the Mexican youngster made an error during the session, hitting the wall at Turn sixteen and causing damage to the rear of Ocon’s VJM10.

But the mechanics were quick on hand to fix the car in time for the second session, which Ocon says his thanks to for their quick efforts.

“It’s never ideal to miss a session because you always improve with every lap.” said Ocon. “For this reason, it was crucial I had as much track time as I could in FP2 and I have to say thank you to our crew.

“It wasn’t an easy job to get the car repaired in two hours but we managed it: their work gave me even more motivation to go out and do a good job.”

Ocon managed to complete forty-two laps in the second session and was tenth fastest overall, whilst team-mate Sergio Perez was eighth.

Despite minimal running so far this weekend, Ocon says the car still needs to work on in terms of balance ahead of Qualifying.

“In terms of balance, the car still needs a bit of work: the feeling I have is not perfect yet, but there is plenty more to come ahead of qualifying tomorrow.”