Esteban Ocon: “Racing in Mexico is Good Fun”

Sahara Force India‘s Esteban Ocon expects a fantastic atmosphere for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The Frenchman last time out at Austin, Texas, broke Max Chilton‘s record for the most consecutive race finishes from their first race with a total of twenty six.

Ocon says that racing at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is good fun to race around with a fantastic atmosphere.

“Racing in Mexico is good fun. I am expecting the atmosphere to be fantastic: I had a taste of it last year and the final sector, going through the stadium, is impressive.” said Ocon.

“Motorsport and Formula One are very important for the Mexican fans and to hear them cheering every lap feels very special.”

The 4.3 Kilometre circuit located in Mexico City is home to two long straights, a fast complex of corners in Sector two and a stadium section where the fans get to see the cars in action before going under to start their laps. Ocon says the track provides good rhythm and that racing each other is possible around here.

“The track is great. You can find a very good rhythm and you can overtake. The stadium section is very slow and it bunches up the cars just before the very long straight. There are some special corners as well and it’s just a cool track. Turns one and four are good opportunities for overtaking so I am expecting some action through that part of the lap.”

This weekend will see Ocon’s team-mate Sergio Perez race at his home crowd. The pair’s rivalry has been one of the talking points of the season, in multiple occasions where the two have collided into each other. Ocon says that the pair respect each other and they both aim to work hard to get valuable points for the team.

“I have a Mexican teammate so this is a special race for the team. Sergio is very popular in Mexico, but I hope there will be a very warm welcome for me as well – similar to what I had last year.”

“Sergio and I had a few difficulties earlier in the year, but we’re good now and there’s a lot of respect between us. We work together for the team to get the best performance possible and I hope all fans will respect that.”