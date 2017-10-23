Esteban Ocon “Very Satisfied” with Sixth Place Finish at Austin

Sahara Force India Formula 1 Team‘s Esteban Ocon feels satisfied with sixth place at the United States Grand Prix.

The French driver was the best of the rest out of the big three teams, managing a one-stop strategy and holding off Renault Sport F1 Team‘s newest recruit Carlos Sainz Jr. in the final stages of the race at the Circuit of The Americas.

Ocon, who revealed Saturrday that he felt ill during the weekend, said that finishing in sixth place, collecting eight points feels very satisfying.

“Sixth place feels very satisfying because it was not an easy race with so much pressure from Sainz in the final stages.” said Ocon.

“I spent a big part of the race just managing my pace and looking after the tyres to make the one-stop strategy work. The team told me when to push and when to manage the pace, and to finish sixth shows we judged this almost perfectly.”

During the midway point of the race, Ocon was under pressure by team-mate Sergio Perez, who believed to have the pace to be ahead of the French driver. But Ocon managed to build a gap away from Perez, which allowed Sainz Jr. to pass round the outside of Turn 18.

Before the race, Ocon reported in an issue with the control unit but the Silverstone based team made quick repairs on the issue before lights out.

“Before the race there was an issue on the grid with a control unit in my car, but the team did a really good job to make the repairs in time for the start.”

Having put the issues aside, Ocon said the car felt strong and produced good pace to maintain a sixth place finish and surpasses Max Chilton’s record for most consecutive finishes from their first race in Formula 1, with a total of twenty six.

“The car was strong today with good pace and it’s another race where we have come away feeling we achieved the maximum result that was possible.”