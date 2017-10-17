Felipe Massa: “Austin is definitely one of the best new tracks”

Formula 1 veteran Felipe Massa has said that he believes that Circuit of The Americas stands up to the test against the more established tracks on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship schedule and is a circuit he enjoys.

“Austin is definitely one of the best new tracks on the calendar.” said Massa. “Although I love the classics like Suzuka and Spa, Austin is also a very nice track to drive.”

Along with the racing the teams make the most of their surroundings, and Austin is a favourite of the Brazilian.

“It’s a nice town, with nice steaks, so you always enjoy going there. It’s a place that I enjoy racing at but I also like to visit because the people are very welcoming.

“It’s great to see all the people in Downtown Austin enjoying themselves and having fun, there is a really nice atmosphere.

“I’m really looking forward to having a good race there and enjoying myself in Texas.”