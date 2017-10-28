Sergio Perez: “We looked strong from the start”

At his home event, Sahara Force India F1 Team driver Sergio Pérez has said that he was ‘feeling happy’ about his team’s Friday at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Pérez enjoyed a solid day at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, ending the two sessions in seventh and eighth respectively, within touching distance of the top six both times, and the twenty-seven-year-old was quick to express his pleasure at the team’s ‘positive start‘ to the weekend.

“I’m feeling happy with how things have gone today – it’s been a positive start to our Mexican Grand Prix weekend.” said Pérez.

“We looked strong from the start of morning practice and we’ve taken some important steps to improve the car across the two sessions.”

Pérez spoke about the difficulties encountered when setting the car up for the Mexico City track, the location 2,300 metres above sea level makes it hard to find consistent front and rear end grip.

“It’s never easy finding the right balance here,” said Perez.

“The high altitude has a big impact on the car: you slide around more with the lack of downforce and it makes things quite tricky.”

Because of the challenge, Pérez asserted the importance of track time – the seven-time podium finisher managed sixty-two laps over the course of the two Friday sessions, but despite the extensive running, the Guadalajara native still admitted that there’s lot of work still to do ahead of Qualifying.

“It was important to cover so many laps today and we have a big job tonight to understand the tyres, the car balance and where we can improve ahead of qualifying.”