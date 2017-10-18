Vijay Mallya: “The last few races have seen us take significant steps forward“

Sahara Force India F1 Team Boss Vijay Mallya is extremely pleased with the progress that the Silverstone based squad have made so far this year, which has seen them comfortably emerge as the fourth fastest team this season.

They have even managed to stay ahead of the rest of the middle order at technical tracks, a fact the Indian is particularly proud of.

The last round in Japan saw drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez secure the team’s best double result since the Canadian Grand Prix back in June, with sixth and seventh place, and that is testament to the hard-working ethic of this small squad.

“The last few races have seen us take some significant steps forward with the performance of the VJM10.

“In Malaysia and Japan, we were the fourth fastest team and I’m confident we can remain there for the upcoming races.

“In Japan, for example, we finished over 20 seconds clear of the eighth-placed car, which is a big statement on such a technical track.”

Mallya feels that Force India will only get stronger still in the remaining races of 2017, and is confident of another strong performance at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

A good result in Austin will increase the Silverstone based squads advantage over fifth placed team Williams Martini Racing in the constructor’s standings, which currently stands at eighty-one points, and cement fourth position, for the second year running.

“It’s thanks to all the hard work in the wind tunnel, the factory, and trackside that we are sitting in a very strong fourth place in the championship with 81 points advantage to fifth place.

“The next race in Austin will be another opportunity to score well and consolidate our position.”