Fukuzumi Claims GP3 Series Pole in Jerez

Nirei Fukuzumi will start tomorrow’s GP3 Series Feature Race at Circuito de Jerez from pole position.

The ART Grand Prix man heads his team-mates Jack Aitken and championship leader George Russell.

Trident‘s Dorian Boccolacci was the first driver out on track but was soon back into the pits to check for damage after tangling with the barriers at Turn 10.

Raoul Hyman, Marcos Siebert, Giuliano Alesi, Arjun Maini, Tatiana Calderon, Alessio Lorandi and Dan Ticktum each spent time at the top of the timings before the ARTs took over.

Midway through the session Aitken sat on top with, Russell, Anthoine Hubert and Fukuzumi lining up behind the Briton.

With 5 minutes remaining in the session the drivers all headed out for their second runs as Russell grabbed P1. When the flag dropped it looked like the Series leader had done enough to start from pole but Aitken and Fukuzumi put in storming laps to push their team-mate to the second row.

Behind, Ticktum managed to break the ART monopoly of the top four by pushing Hubert to P5 ahead of: Lorandi, Boccolacci, Kari, Calderon and Steijn Schothorst.

The Feature Race gets underway at 11.00 (local time) tomorrow.

2017 GP3 Series Qualifying Results – Jerez