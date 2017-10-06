GP3 Series

Fukuzumi Claims GP3 Series Pole in Jerez

200 Views
Credit: Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service.

Nirei Fukuzumi will start tomorrow’s GP3 Series Feature Race at Circuito de Jerez from pole position.

The ART Grand Prix man heads his team-mates Jack Aitken and championship leader George Russell.

Trident‘s Dorian Boccolacci was the first driver out on track but was soon back into the pits to check for damage after tangling with the barriers at Turn 10.

Raoul HymanMarcos SiebertGiuliano AlesiArjun MainiTatiana CalderonAlessio Lorandi and Dan Ticktum each spent time at the top of the timings before the ARTs took over.

Midway through the session Aitken sat on top with, Russell, Anthoine Hubert and Fukuzumi lining up behind the Briton.

With 5 minutes remaining in the session the drivers all headed out for their second runs as Russell grabbed P1. When the flag dropped it looked like the Series leader had done enough to start from pole but Aitken and Fukuzumi put in storming laps to push their team-mate to the second row.

Behind, Ticktum managed to break the ART monopoly of the top four by pushing Hubert to P5 ahead of: Lorandi, Boccolacci, Kari, Calderon and Steijn Schothorst.

The Feature Race gets underway at 11.00 (local time) tomorrow.

2017 GP3 Series Qualifying Results – Jerez

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
12Nirei FukuzumiJPNART Grand Prix1m30.678
21Jack AitkenGBRART Grand Prix1m30.847
33George RussellGBRART Grand Prix1m30.889
414Dan TicktumGBRDAMS 1m31.031
54Anthoine HubertFRAART Grand Prix1m31.140
622Alessio LorandiITAJenzer Motorsport1m31.334
712Dorian BoccolacciFRATrident 1m31.389
85Niko KariFIN Arden International1m31.404
915Tatiana Calderon COLDAMS 1m31.478
107Steijn SchothorstNEDArden International1m31.507
1110Giuliano AlesiFRATrident 1m31.593
129Kevin JörgSUITrident 1m31.661
1311Ryan TveterUSATrident 1m31.689
1426Julien FalcheroFRACampos Racing 1m31.707
1528Marcos SiebertARGCampos Racing 1m31.707
166Leonardo PulciniITAArden International1m31.726
1727Raoul HymanRSACampos Racing 1m31.984
1823Juan Manuel CorreaITAJenzer Motorsport1m32.019
1924Arjun Maini INDJenzer Motorsport1m32.139
2016Bruno BaptistaBRADAMS 1m32.161

Related Posts