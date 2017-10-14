Glock Claims Surprise Pole at Hockenheim

Timo Glock will start from the fourth pole position of his DTM Series career, the second of this season, for Race 1 at the Hockenheimring.

Lining up alongside the German is his stable-mate Maxime Martin who was pipped by just 0.037 seconds.

This result was certainly a surprise seeing as the best a BMW had placed in the standings all weekend was ninth.

Jamie Green had been looking to claim a third consecutive pole, having topped both qualifying sessions at the previous at the Red Bull Ring. However the Briton was not able to improve on his benchmark time and subsequently fell behind the BMW duo.

In addition, Green and team-mate Mike Rockenfeller are both under investigation for blocking other cars.

Second placed man in the championship, Rene Rast was fourth fastest ahead of the Mercedes pair of Edoardo Mortara and Robert Wickens.

Rockenfeller was seventh with the sole BMW title contender Marco Wittmann starting alongside him.

The top 10 was rounded off by Nico Muller and championship leader Mattias Ekström.

Gary Paffett, Bruno Spengler, Paul di Resta, Augusto Farfus, Lucas Auer, Tom Blomqvist, Maro Engel and Loic Duval complete the grid.

Auer’s already very slim chances of challenging for the title have been further hampered by this qualifying showing.

Ekström currently sits 21 points ahead of Rast, to clinch the title today the Swede needs to outscore the German by eight points without dropping significant ground to any of Green, Rockenfeller, Wittmann or Auer.

The race gets underway at 14.45 local time and will run for 55 minutes plus one lap.