Japan ‘is a very special race for me’ – Marcus Ericsson

Both of the Sauber F1 Team drivers are looking forward to the Japanese Grand Prix, although neither are likely to be challenging for points this weekend as they continue to struggle with the under-powered and under-developed C36-Ferrari.

Marcus Ericsson always loves coming back to Japan – this will be his fourth race in Formula 1 at the Suzuka International Racing Course – but his fondness comes mainly from his All-Japan Formula 3 Championship winning campaign back in 2009, where he took five wins across sixteen races, including two at this circuit.

“As for Japan – it is a very special race for me, as I lived and raced there in 2009,” said Ericsson. “I have great memories of my time there and the atmosphere is always great.

“I feel like I am in my second home.”

Team-mate Pascal Wehrlein, who has scored all of Sauber’s five points so far in 2017, feels the enthusiasm of fans in Japan make it an experience for the drivers, and as a result he is feeling overjoyed to return there for his second Japanese Grand Prix.

“I am excited to go back there,” said Wehrlein. “The fans at Suzuka are real racing enthusiasts, so that makes it even more fun to race there.”