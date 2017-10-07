Jolyon Palmer To Leave Renault After Japanese Grand Prix

Jolyon Palmer has scored a total of 9 Points in Two years with Renault Sport F1 Team Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Jolyon Palmer will leave the team after the Japanese Grand Prix, with the decision being made by mutual agreement.

The French team have confirmed that Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr., will join the Enstone-based team for 2018 on a year loan deal, will replace Palmer for the rest of the season, starting at the United States Grand Prix.

Throughout the season, Palmer has been under pressure over his seat due to a lack of performance and points compare to team-mate Nico Hulkenberg. But the twenty-six year old has stated multiple times this year that he would complete the whole season with Renault.

Palmer qualified fourteenth but will start from the back of the grid, following a twenty-place grid penalty for additional power unit elements.

On social media, Palmer announced that he will race for one last time with Renault.

“Tomorrow’s Japanese GP will be my last race for Renault.” said Palmer on Instagram.

“With my grid penalty I’ll be starting near the back but I will be giving it my all as always. Thanks everyone for the support during the last 2 years, it means a lot!”

Renault Sport Racing Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul says he thanks Palmer for his commitment with the team since the manufacturers’ return as a work’s team in 2016.

“I would like to thank Jolyon for his commitment to the team and his professionalism.” said Abiteboul.

“Since Renault’s return to Formula 1, Jolyon has been highly dedicated in an evolving environment. He has shown great personal qualities and we wish him all the best in his future career.”

On the official statement by Renault Sport F1 Team, Palmer says it has been a journey since he joined the team back in 2015 as an test driver, before eventually becoming Romain Grosjean‘s replacement.

“The Japanese Grand Prix will be my last race for Renault. It’s been an extremely challenging season and I’ve been through a lot in the last three years, but it’s been a tremendous journey overall with the team.” said Palmer.

“I can look back proudly at the performance in the second half of last season, my first point in Malaysia and of course reaching a career high of sixth place in Singapore this year. I wish the team all the best for the future. My immediate focus is now on achieving the best possible result in the Japanese GP, and then I can assess my options for the future.”