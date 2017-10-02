Kimi Raikkonen: “We Don’t Know What Happened”

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Raikkonen believed he would of had a good car to run with today, if he started in today’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver qualified an impressive second place alongside Mercedes AMG Petronas‘ Lewis Hamilton. But before lights out, Ferrari encountered issues with Raikkonen’s car and were forced to push it back to the pits. The Italian team couldn’t resolve the issue and retired before turning a wheel.

Raikkonen isn’t sure over what the issue was that gave him his first non-start to a Formula 1 Grand Prix since the 2005 United States Grand Prix.

“We don’t know what happened today, it’s too early to say.” said Raikkonen.

“The car had been working perfectly all weekend and suddenly, out of nothing, we had an issue. It’s one of those things that unfortunately can happen.”

Ferrari have endured a torrid weekend of reliability with Raikkonen’s team-mate Sebastian Vettel suffering engine related issues on Saturday, forcing him to start last in the race. But the German came through to a fourth place finish and Raikkonen believed that he would of had a good car to race with today, if the issues didn’t occur.

“Car and speed wise we have been very good, but then unfortunately Seb had problems yesterday and we had ours today. I’m pretty sure that I would have had a very good car today, but obviously you never know and it’s pointless to start guessing.”

Despite question marks over Ferrari’s reliability with five races to go, Raikkonen says that it was disappointing over the circumstances that happened today and focus is now fully on the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.

“We have a good package, but we have to take the most out of it. What happened today is very disappointing and hurts all of us, but there’s nothing we can change right now. The next race is a new challenge again, we’ll go there as in any race weekend, and then we’ll see where we are.”