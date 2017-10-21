Kimi Raikkonen: “It’s too early to make any predictions”

Kimi Raikkonen says Scuderia Ferrari still have some work to do in order to be competitive during the United States Grand Prix weekend after the Finn finished sixth fastest during Friday afternoon’s Free Practice session.

After finishing seventh fastest in the wet-dry morning session, Raikkonen ended up 0.846 seconds down on pacesetter Lewis Hamilton in the second session, and despite having a more straightforward ninety minutes than his team-mate Sebastian Vettel, he was still 0.322 seconds behind the German.

Despite this, Raikkonen says it was a ‘normal Friday’ at the Circuit of the Americas, and the true pace of all of the teams will become more apparent on Saturday.

“In the morning the weather was a bit tricky to start with, but all in all it was an ok day,” said Raikkonen. “Just a normal Friday, in which we tried different things and learned as much as possible.

“Every circuit can be tricky when you’re trying to go fast, and for sure there can always be an improvement; but it was only the first day of practice. We don’t know what the other teams were doing and obviously it’s too early to make any predictions.

“All we know is that tonight we have some work to do for tomorrow.”