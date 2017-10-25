Lance Stroll Excited For Mexico Ahead of Birthday Weekend

Williams Martini Racing‘s Lance Stroll says he looks forward to visit Mexico for the first time ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

This weekend will see the Canadian driver race around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigiuez for the first time in his career.

Ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix, Stroll says he’s heard stories about Mexico and the track and he can’t wait to experience it himself.

“This will be the first time I have visited Mexico, and all the stories I have heard about the country and the circuit mean I am really looking forward to it.” said Stroll.

“I am particularly looking forward to the stadium section where all the fans are and get really excited. I know there will be a great atmosphere and I can’t wait to get out on the circuit to experience it for myself.”

Stroll was short of points at the last race at Austin, Texas where he finished eleventh, behind Daniil Kvyat.

On Sunday, it will be the Canadian’s nineteenth birthday, making it a special weekend for the Williams drivers. Stroll also said that an aspect of the country he looks forward to is the food and spices Mexico has to offer.

“Another aspect of Mexico I am looking forward to is the food, as I am a huge fan of Mexican food and I love my spices.”

“It will also be a bit of a special weekend for me as on race day I shall be celebrating my 19th birthday.”