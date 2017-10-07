Lewis Hamilton Secures First Ever Suzuka Pole Position

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1‘s Lewis Hamilton has secured his seventy first and first ever pole position around the Suzuka International Racing Course for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix and will share the front-row with title rival Sebastian Vettel for the race.

The championship leader set an incredible lap to break the track record set by Michael Schumacher in 2006 with a 1:27.319 ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who will start the race from seventh due to a gearbox grid penalty. Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel set the third fastest time but will share the front row with his title rival ahead of the race tomorrow.

Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo qualified in fourth ahead of team-mate and Malaysian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen in fifth.

Kimi Raikkonen ended the session sixth fastest but will drop five places due a penalty. Sahara Force India‘s Esteban Ocon was the best outside the big three in seventh beating his team-mate Sergio Perez.

Williams Martini Racing‘s Felipe Massa and McLaren Honda‘s Fernando Alonso round out the top ten of Qualifying.

The first qualifying session kicked off with Sauber F1 Team‘s Pascal Wehrlein out on track first when the green light went on. Championship leader Hamilton soon followed for his first flying lap on the Soft Pirelli tyre and set the initial pace breaking into the mid-1:29’s. Sebastian Vettel followed swiftly on the same compound with the second fastest time.

Valtteri Bottas had a scary moment on his first hot lap, losing the rear end at Degner 2 and taking the trip to the gravel. The Finnish driver manage to avoid the barrier and not repeat his mistake of touching the wall in Free Practice 3.

Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean suffered a heavy crash at Esses curves, after snaps of oversteer causing the Frenchman to lose control of his car midway through the complex sequence of corners in sector 1. The incident brought out the red flag and ended the session with a minute and twenty seconds left in the session.

The first victims of Q1 were Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson, Williams Martini Racing’s Lance Stroll, Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean.

With the debris cleared, the second session began with Lewis Hamilton first out on track followed by Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. Both Raikkonen and Bottas headed out on track and set their fastest times on the Soft tyres and will start on that set for the race.

Hamilton set the first lap of the session and immediately broke the track record around Suzuka, held by Michael Schumacher during Qualifying 2 in 2006, setting a 1:27.819.

The drivers who failed to get into the final shootout were Carlos Sainz Jr., Jolyon Palmer, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg and Mclaren Honda’s Stoffel Vandoorne with Alonso beating him to the final spot for Q3.

The final shootout session and the hunt for Pole Position started with Valtteri Bottas first out on track, followed by team-mate Hamilton who aims for his 71st and first pole around Suzuka. Bottas set the initial pace with a 1:27.8 but was quickly beaten by Hamilton with a 1:27.345, once again breaking the track record.

The two Red Bull’s set their times but found themselves a second behind Hamilton’s time but Vettel in his Ferrari manage to split both Mercedes and was placed in second.

With three minutes to go, everyone head to the track in a bid to improve their laps and grid positions.

Hamilton improved his lap to a 1:27.319 and looked to have secured pole position. With the rest of the field improving their times but couldn’t suppose a challenge to the Brit’s lap. Vettel could only manage third fastest but will start the race in second place tomorrow due to Bottas’ penalty.

Plenty of grid penalties are set ahead of qualifying with Bottas and Raikkonen taking a five-place grid penalty. Fernando Alonso had a whole new power unit fitted in and takes a thirty-five place grid penalty. Renault Sport’s Jolyon Palmer and Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz Jr. both suffer a twenty-place grid penalty for additional changes to their power units.