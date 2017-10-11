Marcus Ericsson: “A disappointing outcome to the race for me at Suzuka“

Sauber F1 Team driver Marcus Ericsson did not get to see the chequered flag at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, after running off track at turn nine and hitting the barriers, on just lap seven.

The incident signaled the immediate end of the Swede’s race, following the damage sustained to the C36, the removal of which brought out the safety car and a long walk back to the pits for the Sauber driver.

His early exit from the race was disappointing for Ericsson, who having started from sixteenth on the grid, thanks to penalties accrued by other drivers, was starting from his highest grid position since the Italian Grand Prix.

The race initially began well for the Swede, who gained a number of positions at the start, but an error of judgement cost him dearly, ending his Japanese Grand Prix prematurely, and forcing him to watch on from the side-lines as the race unfolded without him.

“A disappointing outcome to the race for me at Suzuka.

“The beginning of the race was looking quite good, as I was able to gain some positions shortly after the start. Unfortunately, I went off the track at turn nine and hit the barriers.”

The Swede has now turned his attentions to the next round of the season in the USA, where he hopes to achieve a much stronger performance, and enjoy a full race.

“I am now shifting my focus to the next race at Austin, and look forward to getting back in the car soon.”