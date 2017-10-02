Maurizio Arrivabene: “It Was Clear We Had A Very Competitive Car”

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene says the Italian team still has the fighting spirit to compete, despite multiple issues occurring over the course of the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend.

Both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen showed promising pace over the weekend in practice but both cars suffered mechanical related problems that put the Italian team on the back foot. With Vettel unable to qualify, forcing him to start twentieth, and Raikkonen didn’t start the race after capturing a front-row start.

Arrivabene says he was pleased by Vettel’s performance today and showed Ferrari still have a competitive car but states that due to the issues over the weekend, it was the team’s hardest weekends of the season.

“All weekend, it was clear we had a very competitive car. That could be seen from our pace in free practice, Kimi’s front row in qualifying and Seb’s amazing fight back in the race, when he went from last to fourth.” said Arrivabene.

“However, it all added up to our hardest race of the year, as we had to confront problems that we will now analyse in depth. They prevented Sebastian from qualifying and Kimi from even taking the start.”

Despite the issues causing trouble to Ferrari’s weekend, Arrivabene says that the team worked very hard to remain focused on the job at hand.

With five races to go, Vettel now 38 points away from title rival Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari with a big margin to gain with Mercedes in the constructors standings, the Italian team boss still pushes believe that they can fight until the last race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“The team remained focused on its job throughout, putting in a great deal of effort working in the garage and then implementing an impeccable strategy. “

“It’s further cause to continue to believe in ourselves: we have the car, the men, the drivers, the means and the spirit to fight all the way to the finish.”