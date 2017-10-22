Max Verstappen: “Today Did Not Go As Planned”

Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen reflected on qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, feeling it was ‘very disappointing’.

The Dutch driver, who this week announced he’ll be staying with the Milton Keynes-based team until the end of the 2020 season, could only manage to reach sixth place in Qualifying, compare to team-mate Daniel Ricciardo who will start in fourth.

Verstappen will however have to encounter a fifteen place grid penalty for additional power unit elements, meaning he’ll provisionally start the race from seventeenth on the grid but will benefit from starting on the Supersoft Pirelli rubber.

Despite finishing the session in sixth, Verstappen says Saturday didn’t go according to plan at the Circuit of The Americas.

“Today did not go as planned.” said Verstappen. “The car balance was good so it was definitely possible to go quicker but I made a mistake. I’m not happy with that so I would class this as a very disappointing qualifying.”

“In the last sector I lost a lot of lap time which is really frustrating, I think if not I could have been up with Sebastian in P3 which makes it even more disappointing.”

With starting from the race at the back of the grid for a new engine, Verstappen feels confident that the RB13 has the performance to overtake cars and get back into the top end of the points.

“I had a new engine which felt ok; I need to check the data but everything seemed to work well,” said Verstappen.

“I qualified on the Supersoft so we will have to wait and see what I can do on that tomorrow. We have the car and the performance is there so even though I am starting at the back of the grid I’ll try to overtake as many cars as possible and move through the field.”

“To get back to sixth would be good and anything higher would be great. My long runs have felt strong all weekend so we will see how the degradation goes and start from there.”