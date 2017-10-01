Moffat Wins Race One at Brands; Sutton on Verge of Title

Aiden Moffat capitalised on a first corner mistake from polesitter Jack Goff to take a second career win at the opening race at Brands Hatch, while a difficult race for Colin Turkington handed the championship initiative to Ash Sutton.

Goff and Moffat went side-by-side into Paddock Hill Bend, and despite having the inside line, it was Goff who lost control and spun exiting down the hill, spearing across the grass and going backwards into the tyre barriers on the inside.

A late switch on the grid from wets to slicks left the rear tyres of Goff’s Honda cold and slippery, contributing to the spin and handing Moffat the race lead. Adam Morgan was caught out in a similar manner shortly thereafter, getting crossed up exiting Surtees and spinning into the tyre barriers.

Moffat spent the remainder of the race soaking up pressure from Sutton and Tom Ingram, the trio pulling away quickly from the rest of the pack. Ingram had passed Sutton for second early in the race, though the Subaru driver spent most of the remaining laps on Ingram’s bumper, the latter unable to find a way past Moffat ahead.

Rob Austin held fourth for the first half of the race before a spin at Graham Hill bend dropped him down to ninth, handing the position to Mat Jackson, who turned in a fantastic performance to climb from his 15th place grid slot.

The Power Maxed Racing Vauxhalls spent the entire race nose-to-tail, Tom Chilton keeping Senna Proctor at bay for the duration to hold the fifth place from which he had started.

Despite some of the quicker cars in the field such as Andrew Jordan and Jason Plato taking wets and plummeting down the field, Turkington failed to capitalise on the difficult conditions. He struggled on slicks at the start, haemorrhaging positions early on through the soaked Grand Prix loop.

Turkington failed to break into the Top 10 at any point during the race, and a late opportunistic move on Matt Simpson on the final lap saw him drop behind the AmD Tuning Audis. Though the BMW driver was able to pass Ant Whorton-Eales later in the lap, Turkington could only muster 15th place, a single point compared to the fifteen scored by Sutton in third.

The pair are now separated by 24 points with only two races left, leaving Turkington in a very difficult position for the rest of the weekend.