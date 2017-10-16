Nico Hülkenberg ready for ‘demanding’ United States Grand Prix

Nico Hülkenberg says he’s doing everything he can to help new team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. settled in his new environment as Renault Sport Formula 1 Team aim to end the season on the high.

With the departure of Jolyon Palmer at the last round at the Japanese Grand Prix, Sainz Jr. is allow to leave Scuderia Toro Rosso early to join his new team early to partner alongside Hülkenberg for the rest of 2017.

Hülkenberg says he looks forward to working Sainz Jr. and help the team push in the championship for the final four races of the season.

“I’m looking forward to working with Carlos.” said Hülkenberg.

“We need to finish off the season well together to help the team in the Constructors’ standings.”

“I’ll be doing everything I can to help him hit the ground running with the team, but he is a very capable driver with a bright future. He has shown what he can do in Formula 1 and we’ll be aiming for a positive start to our partnership in Austin.”

Looking ahead of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Hülkenberg says that he loves the layout of the circuit, in particular with sector 1, where it reminds him of the Silverstone Circuit with the Maggots and Becketts complex.

“Austin is a cool town and a great place to be, I really like going to Texas. I love the track a lot and, out of all the modern tracks built in the last few years, this is a standout.”

“The design is outstanding with a lot of cool corner combinations which flow really well. Sector one reminds me of Silverstone as it’s very quick and flowing. That’s what us drivers are after and it puts a big smile on our faces!”

Hülkenberg states that the importance of balance around the American track and can be heavy on both brakes and fuel.

“Finding a good balance is important because, if you don’t, it will mean you will struggle. Austin is high on brake wear and fuel consumption, so it’s quite demanding in that regard, but nevertheless one of the really fun race weekends.”