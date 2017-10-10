Nico Hulkenberg: “We’ll Look At Why It Broke As We Missed A Good Opportunity”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Nico Hulkenberg missed out on an opportunity to score points due to a DRS failure at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The German driver started the race from eleventh on the grid and looked to have the pace to battle for points. But after passing the Scuderia Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly, the Renault’s DRS remained open and was forced to pit in for repair.

The Renault mechanics checked to find a small part within the DRS broke, meaning the German had to retire, and Hulkenberg felt frustrated after the race where a chance to grab points was taken away.

“That was frustrating as a good points haul was possible today.” said Hulkenberg.

“I had fresh Supersoft tyres for a short final stint. I was able to overtake a Toro Rosso straight after my pit stop to then set about attacking the Haas. It’s a shame, but a small metal component broke on the DRS mechanism which left it stuck open.”

After Hulkenberg’s retirement, and Jolyon Palmer‘s twelfth place finish on his last ever race with the team before Carlos Sainz Jr. comes in for the last four races, Renault lose out on points with rivals Haas F1 Team grabbing a double points finish, pushing them up to seventh in the constructors’ championship, passing the Enstone based team.

With four races to go, Hulkenberg says that team can fight back and grab more points opportunity.

“We’ll look at why it broke as we missed a good opportunity,” said Hulkenberg.

“I’m sure we can fight back, the car was pretty decent in the race today and there’s plenty more to come from us in the final four Grands Prix.”